Odisha Assembly Winter Session: Rs 16,800 cr Supplementary Budget presented in house today

Bhubaneswar : On the first day of the Odisha Assembly, the first supplementary budget for the current fiscal amounting to Rs 16, 800 crore was presented under which Forest & Environment, Information & Public Relation, and Panchayati Raj & Drinking Water Minister, Pradip Kumar Amat said a sum of Rs 4934 crore has been allocated for administrative expenses, Rs 9200 crore for program implementation and Rs 2610 crore for disaster management.

Minister Amat said an outlay of Rs 523 crore has been made for drinking water supply, Rs 165 crore for food security,Rs 1576 crore for skill development, Rs 552 crore for rural connectivity, Rs 1553 crore for irrigation, Rs 172 crore for women and child development, Rs 438 crore for SC & ST development and Rs 508 crore for hosting hockey World Cup and development of sports infrastructure in the state.

A sum of Rs 4934 crore allocated for additional administrative expenses includes Rs 3700 crore for payment of salary to contractual employees, payment of pending of arrears to judicial officers on account of the 7th Pay Commission, and budget stabilization fund.

It was revealed that the revenue collection of the state has gone up by 13 percent up to September in comparison to last fiscal.