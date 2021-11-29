Odisha Assembly winter session: opposition Bharatiya Janata Party boycotts all party meeting called by speaker

Bhubaneswar : Ahead of the winter session of the Odisha Assembly, opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) deputy leader Bishnu Charan Sethi walked out of the house proceedings and boycotted the all-party meeting called by Speaker SN Patro , here on Monday.

Besides, the opposition leader alleged that the BJP was not getting its due as the main opposition party and had demanded the participation of opposition chief whip Mohan Charan Majhi and MLA Jay Narayan Mishra in the meeting due to the illness of leader of opposition Pradipta Kumar Naik.