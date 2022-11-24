Odisha assembly winter session begins; house adjourned till 5pm

Bhubaneswar : The winter session of the Odisha assembly began today with a sad note as the House condoled the death of two former ministers, the Deputy Leader of the Opposition, and three former members.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik moving the obituary reference, condoled the death of the former minister and sitting member of Padampur assembly constituency, Bijay Ranjan Singh Bariha, Deputy Leader of Opposition Bishnu Charan Sethi, ex-minister Golak Bihari Naik, former MLAs, Kapil Narayan Tiwari, Gopa Narayan Das and Adikanda Sethi.

Further, the house will resume at 5 pm with the presentation of the supplementary budget for the current financial year.