Odisha Assembly Speaker Bikram Keshari Arukha informs Covid restriction lifted and the house proceedings to be be carried out as usual

Bhubaneswar : Ahead of the winter session of the Assembly scheduled to commence on November 24, Assembly Speaker Bikram Keshari Arukha informed that the Covid-19 restrictions have been lifted and the house proceedings would be carried out as usual , today.

Speaker said that the members of the Press would be allowed to the Press Gallery. Electronic media will be allowed to gather news during ‘Question Hour’ as they used to before the pandemic and the members who are sick can apply to participate in the proceedings of the House through videoconferencing.