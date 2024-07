The 17th Odisha Legislative Assembly’s first session saw opposition parties BJD and Congress walk out during the Governor’s address over ‘Odia Asmita.’ The 2024-25 budget will be presented on July 25 by the new BJP government under CM Mohan Majhi. Governor Raghubar Das emphasized unbiased policies, welfare, and development, focusing on transparent governance and tribal rights. The government aims for a prosperous, developed Odisha by 2036, with key investments in various sectors.