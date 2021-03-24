Odisha Assembly passes resolution to include ‘Ahimsa’ in Preamble

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Legislative Assembly on Tuesday passed a unanimous resolution for incorporation of the word “Ahimsa” (nonviolence) in the Preamble of the Constitution of India.

At a time when the State is commemorating the 100th anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi’s first visit to Odisha on March 23, 1921, the Assembly adopted the historic resolution as a fitting tribute to the Father of the Nation. Gandhi had visited Odisha eight times.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said Odisha had a special place in the heart of Mahatma Gandhi. “Of all the things that this country has given the world, Gandhi’s philosophy and his message stands out as one of its greatest contributions,” he said. He said Gandhi’s emphasis on shunning of individual greed and his exhortation to think of the community is the reminder that the world ever needs.“There is also an increasing polarisation and divisiveness globally.

Gandhi’s commitment to pluralism and his message of tolerance and harmony is as relevant now as it was then. The Mahatma’s nonviolent resistance is a spark that ignited a peaceful movement around the world,” he observed.

Quoting Martin Luther King, JR, the Chief Minister said, “If Humanity is to progress, Gandhi is inescapable… We may ignore at own risk”.Patnaik considered this statement to be relevant for today’s world as well. He said the State Government is totally committed to the principles and ideals of Mahatma Gandhi and renaming the State Secretariat as “Loka Seba Bhawan” was not a mere symbolism.