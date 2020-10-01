Odisha Assembly passes Epidemic Diseases (Odisha Amendment) Bill

Bhubaneswar: The State Assembly, amid protests by Opposition Congress and BJP members, on Wednesday passed the Epidemic Diseases (Odisha Amendment) Bill making provisions of two years of imprisonment or fine up to Rs 1 lakh or both for violation of epidemic regulations.

The Bill had been introduced by Health and Family Welfare Minister Naba Kishore Das.Participating in discussion, BJP member Jayanarayan Mishra, Congress Legislature Party Leader Narasingha Mishra, Leader of Opposition Pradipta Naik and BJP Chief Whip Mohan Majhi said the Bill is intended to send leaders and workers of Opposition parties to jail.

“Police are not taking any action against ruling party leaders and officers when they violate guidelines.

However, they take stringent action against opposition party workers in case they violate norms. The Bill is aimed at putting opposition leaders in trouble and to protect ruling leaders and workers,” Mishra said.

