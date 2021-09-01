Bhubaneswar : Odisha Assembly monsoon session to begin from today as informed earlier by speaker Surya Narayan Patro.

Besides, there are chances that the house will witness stormy discussions as both opposition BJP and Congress have lined up several issues to attack the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) government.

While, DGP Abhay reviewed the security arrangements in the Assembly. As many as 35 platoons of police have been deployed for ensuring security in and around the Assembly premises.

Notably, the session will go on till September 9.