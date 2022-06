Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Assembly speaker Bikram Keshari Arukha on Wednesday informed that the House will now function for 6 hours with the afternoon session, starting 4 pm, extending till 7 pm instead of 6 pm .

Besides, the session will have 24 working days and is scheduled to end on August 4. Finance Minister Niranjan Pujari will present the full-fledged Budget for the year 2022-23 on the first day of the monsoon session.