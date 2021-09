Bhubaneswar : In a big announcement, Odisha Assembly today passed a resolution made by Sports Minister Tusharkanti Behera, congratulating the Indian men’s and women’s hockey teams for their outstanding performance at Tokyo Olympics 2020.

The minister said that After 41 years, The Indian men’s team won the bronze medal. The team showed great resilience, skill and fitness.

Notably, the men’s team bagged bronze at the Olympics while the women’s team reached the semi-final for the first time.