New Delhi : In reply to MLA Makarand Muduli, the Revenue Minister Pramila Mallik in the state Assembly said that as many as 50,725 eligible beneficiaries have been allocated homestead lands in Odisha so far and a total of 57,192 eligible people have been identified to get homestead land during a survey in 2018.

Besides, the government has targeted to provide homestead land to the remaining 6,437 beneficiaries by the end of the current financial year, said Pramila Mallik .