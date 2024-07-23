Odisha Assembly adjourned until Wednesday today due to a ruckus by the Opposition BJD over the ASO assault case involving Governor Raghubar Das’s son

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Assembly was adjourned until Wednesday without any business being conducted today due to a ruckus by the Opposition BJD over the ASO assault case involving Governor Raghubar Das’s son.

The second day of the Budget Session began at 10:30 am for question hour when the opposition chief whip, Pramila Mallik, brought up the assault of a government official by the Governor’s son and demanded action.

BJD members trooped into the well of the house, raising slogans about “Odia Asmita” and demanding the arrest of the Governor’s son for the assault on a Raj Bhawan official.

Speaker Surama Padhy attempted to calm the Opposition BJD members, but they persisted with their slogans. Consequently, the Speaker adjourned the session until 11:30 am.

Upon reconvening, the BJD members once more converged in the well, voicing their demands through slogans. The session descended into chaos as the opposition stood firm on their demand for action against the Governor’s son.

The Speaker, unable to manage the situation, adjourned the session again at 11:36 am until 4 PM. The disruption prevented the motion of thanks for the Governor’s address from being presented.

As soon as the House assembled at 4 PM, BJD MLAs rushed near the Speaker’s podium. Rajnagar MLA Dhruba Sahoo climbed atop the podium and allegedly broke the mic.

Following the pandemonium and unruly scenes, the Speaker adjourned the House till tomorrow. The House will assemble at 10.30 am on Wednesday.