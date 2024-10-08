Odisha: Arun Sarangi Appointed Chairman of OPSC

Orissa Diary - Latest Odisha News | Odisha Breaking News
Arun Sarangi takes charges as OPSC chairman Odisha.
Prev Post
Indian Lighthouse Festival Set to Illuminate Puri on October 19-20
Indian Lighthouse Festival Set to Illuminate Puri on October 19-20
Orissa HC Orders Immediate CCTV Installation in All Police Stations Following…
Cuttack City Police Issues Traffic Advisory for Durga Puja Immersion Festival on…
Bhubaneswar Implements Heavy Security Measures Ahead of Durga Puja Festivities
Your email address will not be published.
Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.
Δ