Odisha: Angul reports 79 new Covid-19 cases in last 24 hours; Tally rises to 8,166

Angul: Angul reports 79 new Covid-19 cases in last 24 hours; Tally rises to 8,166.
It should be noted that 1709 fresh cases detected in last 24 hours; 985 from quarantine centres & 724 are local contact cases. Tally rises to 2,91,825.
COVID19 claims 11 more lives in Odisha in last 24 hours; toll mounts to 1331.
District Wise Cases:
1. Angul: 79
2. Balasore: 61
3. Bargarh: 99
4. Bhadrak: 11
5. Balangir: 53
6. Boudh: 18
7. Cuttack: 115
8. Deogarh: 9
9. Dhenkanal: 64
10. Gajapati: 4
11. Ganjam: 19
12. Jagatsinghpur: 68
13. Jajpur: 41
14. Jharsuguda: 28
15. Kalahandi: 72
16. Kandhamal: 20
17. Kendrapada: 50
18. Keonjhar: 72
19. Khurda: 221
20. Koraput: 38
21. Malkangiri: 39
22. Mayurbhanj: 121
23. Nawarangpur: 26
24. Nayagarh: 29
25. Nuapada: 86
26. Puri: 58
27. Rayagada: 16
28. Sambalpur: 43
29. Sonepur: 7
30. Sundargarh: 107
31. State Pool: 35
New Recoveries: 1911
Cumulative Tested: 4601860
Positive: 291825
Recovered: 275749
Active cases: 14692