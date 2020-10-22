Odisha: Angul reports 106 new COVID19 cases Today, positive tally mounts to 7,241

Angul: Angul reports 106 new COVID19 cases Today, positive tally mounts to 7,241.

It should be noted Odisha reports 1913 fresh COVID19 cases in last 24 hours; 1109 are quarantine cases & 804 local contact cases. Tally rises to 2,76,094

Khordha reports highest 254 COVID19 positive cases in the last 24 hours. 15 more patients succumb to Coronavirus in Odisha in the last 24 hours, death toll mounts to 1196

District Wise Cases:

1. Angul: 106

2. Balasore: 73

3. Bargarh: 63

4. Bhadrak: 46

5. Balangir: 63

6. Boudh: 12

7. Cuttack: 150

8. Deogarh: 5

9. Dhenkanal: 48

10. Gajapati: 4

11. Ganjam: 28

12. Jagatsinghpur: 99

13. Jajpur: 72

14. Jharsuguda: 48

15. Kalahandi: 82

16. Kandhamal: 48

17. Kendrapada: 51

18. Keonjhar: 74

19. Khurda: 254

20. Koraput: 54

21. Malkangiri: 16

22. Mayurbhanj: 92

23. Nawarangpur: 41

24. Nayagarh: 33

25. Nuapada: 63

26. Puri: 55

27. Rayagada: 14

28. Sambalpur: 50

29. Sonepur: 20

30. Sundargarh: 99

31. State Pool: 50

New recoveries: 2716

Cumulative Tested: 4199508

Positive: 276094

Recovered: 254913

Active cases: 19932

