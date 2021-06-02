Odisha: Angul District reports 468 new Covid19 cases in last 24 hours

Angul: Angul District reports 468 new Covid19 cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha reports 8,399 new Covid19 cases in last 24 hours,Khurda logs highest 1102 fresh infections. Covid19 death toll climbs to 2,831 in Odisha with 40 more new fatalities. A total of 66683 samples were tested in Odisha, yesterday.
Covid-19 Report For 1st June
New Positive Cases: 8399
In quarantine: 4741
Local contacts: 3658
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)
District Wise Cases:
1. Angul: 468
2. Balasore: 240
3. Bargarh: 189
4. Bhadrak: 147
5. Balangir: 116
6. Boudh: 166
7. Cuttack: 766
8. Deogarh: 81
9. Dhenkanal: 451
10. Gajapati: 80
11. Ganjam: 65
12. Jagatsinghpur: 269
13. Jajpur: 514
14. Jharsuguda: 53
15. Kalahandi: 190
16. Kandhamal: 95
17. Kendrapada: 210
18. Keonjhar: 186
19. Khurda: 1102
20. Koraput: 178
21. Malkangiri: 128
22. Mayurbhanj: 485
23. Nawarangpur: 200
24. Nayagarh: 223
25. Nuapada: 34
26. Puri: 475
27. Rayagada: 292
28. Sambalpur: 191
29. Sonepur: 143
30. Sundargarh: 477
31. State Pool: 185
New recoveries: 11095
Cumulative tested: 11902048
Positive: 782131
Recovered: 692027
Active cases: 87220