Odisha: Angul District reports 44 new COVID19 positive cases in last 24 hours

Angul: Angul District reports 44 new COVID19 positive cases in last 24 hours. Spike of 730 COVID19 cases detected in Odisha in last 24 hours; 419 are quarantine cases & 311 local contact cases. Total case load rises to 3,16,001. 16 more COVID19 patients succumb to the virus in Odisha; toll rises to 1687.

District Wise Cases:

1. Angul: 44

2. Balasore: 53

3. Bargarh: 21

4. Bhadrak: 7

5. Balangir: 40

6. Boudh: 1

7. Cuttack: 49

8. Deogarh: 4

9. Dhenkanal: 7

10. Gajapati: 4

11. Ganjam: 12

12. Jagatsinghpur: 24

13. Jajpur: 25

14. Jharsuguda: 25

15. Kalahandi: 33

16. Kandhamal: 1

17. Kendrapada: 14

18. Keonjhar: 40

19. Khurda: 65

20. Koraput: 5

21. Malkangiri: 3

22. Mayurbhanj: 68

23. Nawarangpur: 7

24. Nayagarh: 8

25. Nuapada: 46

26. Puri: 29

27. Rayagada: 8

28. Sambalpur: 9

29. Sonepur: 9

30. Sundargarh: 57

31. State Pool: 12

New recoveries: 648

Cumulative tested: 5685860

Positive: 316001

Recovered: 307374

Active cases: 6887

Related

comments