Odisha: Angul district reports 392 new COVID19 positive cases in the last 24 hours

Angul: Angul district reports 392 new COVID19 positive cases in the last 24 hours. Odisha reports a record 10413 new COVID19 positive cases in the last 24 hours. Khordha distirct reports 1796 new COVID19 positive cases, Sundergarh – 1100, Bargarh – 511

New Positive Cases: 10413

In quarantine: 5887

Local contacts: 4526

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)

District Wise Cases:

1. Angul: 392

2. Balasore: 124

3. Bargarh: 511

4. Bhadrak: 201

5. Balangir: 160

6. Boudh: 87

7. Cuttack: 828

8. Deogarh: 103

9. Dhenkanal: 42

10. Gajapati: 156

11. Ganjam: 232

12. Jagatsinghpur: 241

13. Jajpur: 332

14. Jharsuguda: 442

15. Kalahandi: 376

16. Kandhamal: 55

17. Kendrapada: 77

18. Keonjhar: 126

19. Khurda: 1796

20. Koraput: 68

21. Malkangiri: 54

22. Mayurbhanj: 247

23. Nawarangpur: 378

24. Nayagarh: 218

25. Nuapada: 418

26. Puri: 533

27. Rayagada: 200

28. Sambalpur: 426

29. Sonepur: 130

30. Sundargarh: 1100

31. State Pool: 360

New recoveries: 5014

Cumulative tested: 10134118

Positive: 454607

Recovered: 385414

Active cases: 67086