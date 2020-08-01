Odisha: Angul District reports 15 new COVID19 positive cases in last 24 hours, total tally 345

Angul: Angul reports 15 new COVID19 positive cases in last 24 hours, total tally 345.
It should be noted that Odisha reports highest single-day spike of 1602 COVID19 positive cases . In Quarantine 993, Local Contacts 609. Total Tally at 33479. #Covid19 death toll reaches 187 in Odisha with 10 more fatalities in the last 24 hours, informs State Health department.
District Wise Cases
1. Angul: 15
2. Balasore: 29
3. Bargarh: 13
4. Bhadrak: 20
5. Balangir: 38
6. Boudh: 9
7. Cuttack: 54
8. Dhenkanal: 49
9. Gajapati: 108
10. Ganjam: 308
11. Jagatsinghpur: 19
12. Jajpur: 44
13. Jharsuguda: 7
14. Kalahandi: 30
15. Kandhamal: 45
16. Kendrapada: 15
17. Keonjhar: 31
18. Khurda: 285
19. Koraput: 46
20. Malkangiri: 30
21. Mayurbhanj: 39
22. Nawarangpur: 9
23. Nayagarh: 33
24. Nuapada: 5
25. Puri: 50
26. Rayagada: 164
27. Sambalpur: 39
28. Sonepur: 6
29. Sundargarh: 62
New Recoveries: 772
Cumulative Tested: 528708
Positive: 33479
Recovered: 20517
Active Cases: 12737