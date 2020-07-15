Odisha: Angul District reported 14 new COVID19 cases; total tally 155

Angul: Angul District reported 14 new COVID19 cases; total tally in the district reached at 155.

It should be noted that Odisha reported 618 new COVID19 cases today; total tally 14898411 from quarantine centres & 207 are local contacts . Ganjam reports the maximum with 286 Covid19 cases in Odisha today. Khurda & Balasore report 107 & 61 cases respectively. Local contact infections also post a sharp spike with 207 new cases. 5 more COVID19 patients die in Odisha; 3 succumb to the virus, another 2 died due to other health complications.

District Wise Cases

1. Angul: 14

2. Balasore: 61

3. Bhadrak: 1

4. Bolangir: 2

5. Boudh: 2

6. Cuttack: 16

7. Dhenkanal: 2

8. Ganjam: 286

9. Jagatsinghpur: 26

10. Jajpur: 5

11. Jharsuguda: 1

12. Kendrapada: 9

13. Keonjhar: 5

14. Khurda: 107

15. Koraput: 1

16. Malkangiri: 13

17. Mayurbhanj: 21

18. Nayagarh: 15

19. Puri: 5

20. Rayagada: 1

21. Sambalpur: 10

22. Sundargarh: 15

New Recoveries: 609

Cumulative Tested: 353824

Positive: 14898

Recovered: 9864

Active Cases: 4933

