Odisha: Angul District registers 26 new COVID19 cases in last 24 hours

Angul: Angul District registers 26 new COVID19 cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha reports 305 fresh COVID19 infections; 174 quarantine cases & 131 are local contact cases. Total caseload surges to 3,29,306.

District Wise Cases:

1. Angul: 26

2. Balasore: 14

3. Bargarh: 25

4. Bhadrak: 2

5. Balangir: 16

6. Boudh: 3

7. Cuttack: 23

8. Deogarh: 4

9. Dhenkanal: 2

10. Ganjam: 1

11. Jagatsinghpur: 9

12. Jajpur: 16

13. Jharsuguda: 8

14. Kalahandi: 5

15. Kandhamal: 1

16. Kendrapada: 10

17. Keonjhar: 17

18. Khurda: 23

19. Koraput: 1

20. Mayurbhanj: 19

21. Nawarangpur: 1

22. Nayagarh: 6

23. Nuapada: 6

24. Puri: 1

25. Rayagada: 1

26. Sambalpur: 28

27. Sonepur: 3

28. Sundargarh: 28

29. State Pool: 6

New recoveries: 383

Cumulative tested: 6915438

Positive: 329306

Recovered: 324775

Active cases: 2607

