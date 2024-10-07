Odisha Allocates ₹855 Crore for Renovation of Hirakud Dam Canal System

The Hirakud Dam’s irrigation system over the Mahanadi River is set for a significant upgrade, with the government allocating Rs 855 crore for renovations over the next four years, aiming for completion by 2027-28. Built in 1957, Hirakud is the longest earthen dam in India, intended for flood control, power generation, and irrigation. However, its canal system has become less effective, facing issues like cracks, drainage problems, and waterlogging, leading to complaints from farmers about inadequate water supply.

In response, the Water Resources Department plans to use the funds to improve the canal network and ensure proper water delivery to farmlands. A key objective of the renovation is to recover waterlogged cultivable land caused by seepage and stabilize the siphon and aqueduct in the canal system. This initiative aligns with the BJP’s focus on strengthening its base in Western Odisha by addressing local irrigation challenges.