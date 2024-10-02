Odisha Aim to attract Rs 5 lakh crore investments in 5 years: Odisha CM Mohan Majhi

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi today said, “My goal is to draw a significant number of investors to Odisha. During my visit to Delhi, I will engage in one-on-one discussions with various investors. Additionally, I will participate in an investor’s conference and encourage them to invest in Odisha.”

CM Majhi further said, “The Utkarsh Odisha – Make in Odisha Conclave 2025 is scheduled for the 28th and 29th of January next year. We will prioritize discussions with investors interested in sectors such as food processing, IT, chemicals, and petrochemicals, aiming to promote the positive investment and industrial ecosystem in Odisha. Our objective is to attract a capital investment of 5 lakh crore over the next five years.”