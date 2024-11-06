Odisha Agricutlre Department to host International Convention on Millets – “International Symposium on Shree Anna & Forgotten Foods 2024” on 10th and 11th November 2024 in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Department of Agriculture and Farmers’ Empowerment will host the two-day International Convention on Millets – “International Symposium on Shree Anna & Forgotten Foods 2024” on 10th and 11th November 2024 in Odisha. This event aims to revive Shree Anna (millets) and forgotten foods through farmer engagement activities, emerging technologies, experience centers, technical sessions, policy roundtables, B2B meetings, an international food festival, quiz competitions, cooking competitions, and more.

This symposium marks a significant step forward in celebrating and elevating Odisha’s rich food heritage.

The theme of the International Symposium is “Celebrating Shree Anna and Agricultural Heritage of Odisha.”

This theme highlights the importance of reviving traditional millets (Shree Anna) and recognizing the rich agricultural heritage of Odisha. It underscores our commitment to promoting sustainable farming practices, preserving traditional foods, and celebrating the agricultural legacy that has shaped our culture and economy.