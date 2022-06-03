OdishaOdisha Breaking NewsTop News

Odisha :Advocate Sanjay Kumar Mishra appointed as the judge of Orissa High Court

By Odisha Diary bureau

Bhubaneswar : In a big development, President Ram Nath Kovind today appointed advocate Sanjay Kumar Mishra as the judge of Orissa High Court, alongwith 12 judges and additional judges in various High Courts.

 

Odisha Diary bureau
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.