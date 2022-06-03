Odisha :Advocate Sanjay Kumar Mishra appointed as the judge of Orissa High Court

Bhubaneswar : In a big development, President Ram Nath Kovind today appointed advocate Sanjay Kumar Mishra as the judge of Orissa High Court, alongwith 12 judges and additional judges in various High Courts.
