Odisha: Advanced Rehabilitation Centre inaugurated for Differently Abled in Sundargarh

Sundargarh: The first Advanced Rehabilitation Centre (ARC) of the western region was launched at the District Headquarter Hospital (DHH) Sundargarh on Wednesday. The modern healthcare facility, which will be a boon for the differently abled persons, was inaugurated by Niranjan Sahu, RDC Western Zone, in the presence of Collector & DM Sundargarh Nikhil Pavan Kalyan, Sundargarh MLA Kusum Tete, Rourkela MLA Sarada Prasad Nayak, Emma Ekka, President Zilla Parishad, Sundargarh, CDMO Sundargarh Dr Saroj Kumar Mishra and other senior officials of the district.

Supported by District Mineral Foundation (DMF), Sundargarh, in collaboration with the Department of Social Security and Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (SSEPD), Govt. of Odisha, the objective of the centre is to support the differently abled individuals below poverty line to lead a dignified life. The rehabilitation therapies offered at the centre are free for all patients. Similarly, the charges against prosthetic services will be waived off for the people with less than 4 Lakh annual income.

Speaking on the occasion RDC Western Zone Niranjan Sahu, said, “I am happy to note that this centre will give a new lease of life to the persons who lost their limbs to an accident. It will help them regain their rightful place in the society. He hopes that more number of beneficiaries will avail the advanced services at the centre ”.

While engaging with the media, Collector & DM Sundargarh Nikhil Pavan Kalyan said, “The ARC offers an integrated Laboratory, training and care facility for the differently abled. We have advanced robotics physiotherapy and many imported machinery available which will benefit the people. We have surveyed and would soon distribute artificial limbs to each needy person in the district and empower them”.

The Advanced Rehabilitation Centre has two departments like Robotic Assisted Therapy and Artificial Limb Support. The Robotic Assisted Therapy consists of Robot gait trainer which aims at giving therapy to injuries of lower and upper extremities. Similarly, the artificial limb support assists for providing orthosis, prosthesis and appliances. The CAD/CAM system in the centre is capable of designing and manufacturing below knee, above knee and upper extremity prosthesis, spinal orthosis, knee orthosis, cranial moulding helmets and Knee Ankle foot Orthosis.

Managed by trained professionals, the ARC will primarily benefit those affected with trauma like stroke, cerebral palsy, multiple sclerosis, limb amputations, spinal cord injury, traumatic brain injury, gait abnormalities, Parkinson’s disease and other musculoskeletal disorders.

The District Mineral Foundation (DMF) Sundargarh, has lent financial support of 13 crores for the rehabilitation centre. The DMF allocates funds for various public welfare utilities and initiatives with focus areas like Health, Sanitation, Drinking Water, Education, Skill Development, Women & Child Welfare, Agriculture, Environment in the district.

Related

comments