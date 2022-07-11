Odisha : Adhar Pana rituals of Lord Jagannath and his siblings underway in Puri

Bhubaneswar : As Adhar Pana rituals of Lord Jagannath and his siblings are underway in Puri, a large crowd has been gathered near the three chariots to witness the magical moment submerged with the devotional enviroment.

As per rituals, the adhar pana a blend of nine rich tasty ingredients along with cheese and cream will be offered to Lord Jagannath and his siblings seated on their chariots and the lord offers it to the the Parswa Devatas (guarding deities) and for salvation of ghostly bodies and souls wandering near the deities during Rath Yatra.