Odisha: Action Directed Against Illegal Mining Operations in Dharmasala

The Steel and Mines department has ordered action against unauthorized mining and illegal crusher units in Dharmasala, Jajpur district. In a letter to the Director of Mineral and the Jajpur collector, Deputy Secretary Rajesh Prasad Nayak directed necessary steps to address complaints and submit an action report promptly. Dharmasala MLA Himanshu Sekhar Sahoo also urged Chief Minister Mohan Majhi to verify and supervise the stone quarry units in his constituency and collect fines from defaulters, citing significant irregularities and pollution issues caused by mining operations.