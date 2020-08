Bhubaneswaar: Odisha achieves another milestone with the recovery of a record 1119 COVID19 patients today. This is the Highest single-day COVID19 recovery in Odisha.

The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 23073.

354 from Ganjam

97 from Khurdha

83 from Gajapati

70 from Jajpur

57 from Keonjhar

50 from Cuttack

40 from Boudh

37 from Nayagarh

35 from Rayagada

31 from Puri

30 from Balasore

29 from Mayurbhanj

28 from Bhadrak

27 from Jagatsinghpur

24 from Dhenkanal

22 from Sundergarh

17 from Kandhamal

16 from Bolangir

16 from Sambalpur

15 from Malkangiri

12 from Nabarangpur

11 from Kendrapara

5 each from Angul & Koraput

4 from Baragarh

3 from Sonepur

1 from Jharsuguda

