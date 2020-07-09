Odisha achieved record 401 recoveries of Covid patients in a day; total recoveries to 7,407

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reports record 401 recoveries of COVID patients in a day. The total recovered cases of the State now stand at 7407.

100 from Ganjam

67 from Gajapati

42 from Cuttack

32 from Jajpur

19 from Deogarh

18 from Koraput

15 from Khurdha

14 from Bargarh

14 from Bhadrak

12 from Balasore

10 from Keonjhar

10 from Malkangiri

9 from Jagatsinghpur

7 each from Jharsuguda & Mayurbhanj

6 from Kandhamal

5 each from Nayagarh & Sambalpur

4 from Nabarangpur

3 from Kendrapara

2 from Dhenkanal

