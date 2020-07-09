Odisha achieved record 401 recoveries of Covid patients in a day; total recoveries to 7,407

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reports record 401 recoveries of COVID patients in a day. The total recovered cases of the State now stand at 7407.
The total recovered case of Odisha now stand at 7407.
100 from Ganjam
67 from Gajapati
42 from Cuttack
32 from Jajpur
19 from Deogarh
18 from Koraput
15 from Khurdha
14 from Bargarh
14 from Bhadrak
12 from Balasore
10 from Keonjhar
10 from Malkangiri
9 from Jagatsinghpur
7 each from Jharsuguda & Mayurbhanj
6 from Kandhamal
5 each from Nayagarh & Sambalpur
4 from Nabarangpur
3 from Kendrapara
2 from Dhenkanal