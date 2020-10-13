Odisha: 98 new COVID19 positive cases reported today in Cuttack city

Cuttack: Out of the 144 new COVID19 positive cases reported today in Cuttack district, 98 positive cases belong to Cuttack city (CMC area). Another 131 recoveries (12th October data) have been reported recently.

COVID19 update in Cuttack city (CMC area)

— CMC,Cuttack (@CMCCuttack) October 13, 2020