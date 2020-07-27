Odisha: 90% house survey completed, Covid-19 condition under control in Jagatsinghpur

Report by Kahnu Nanda; Jagatsinghpur: A review meeting was held examining Covid-19 condition in Jagatsinghpur district on Sunday, collector S K Mohapatra who heads Corona warriors of district chaired the meeting associated by chief district medical officer, Public health officer, epidemiologist , doctors, paramedical staff and civil officials.

The meeting discussed largely on spreading of Coronavirus in district, it was revealed that 90% house survey detecting Covid19 suspects conducted by health staff and Aasha, Angawanwadi workers have been completed, out of 2,53,537 households tentatively 2,28,690 families have been inspected by health workers and enumerators in district and the rest 10% survey would be completed within a week, collector said.

Apart from the survey team reports the district not heading to local spreading of Corona infection till date, only migrants and out of state returnees have brought Corona disease to district very negligible numbers local cases have discovered.

About 13,024 swabs collected from corona suspects have been tested, from them 628 cases reported positive and the patients have been shifted to different Covid-19 hospitals for treatment. As many as 459 patients have been recovered and 167 persons are undergoing treatment and causality figured 2 in district till June 26, collector informed.

Few cases of Covid19 have been detected in port town Paradip last week, it caused due to about 1200 professionals, technician and labourers have stepped for the maintenance works underwent at IOCL Paradip. These people were out of state migrants, their swab tests have been taken urgently about 692 swabs have been tested till date, collector revealed.

Moreover corporate houses functioning in Paradip have been instructed to start Covid care homes to facilitate Corona suspects, meanwhile IOCL, IFFCO have launched their Covid care homes and PPT yet to start its Covid Care Home at port club, collector added.

It is true that for many reasons our recovery rate is better than other districts, carrying only 2 causalities due to our sincere efforts implementing consecutive lock downs enthusiastically in entire district. Meanwhile instruction has been given migrants would not be freed from quarantine homes, TMCs until their swab testing reports were released.

Uninterrupted Lockdowns have become an instrument for us to get time to build up capacities, to get resources, for our hospitals, medical equipment, ventilators, quarantine centres, temporary medical centres [TMC], migrant’s transportation from out of state, as consequence became able combat with coronavirus, collector appealed general public whole to abide social distancing, mask use and manifolds corona preventing measures at force.

