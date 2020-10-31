Odisha: 8 persons arrested violating MCC and Covid 19 guidelines in Tirtol by poll

Report by Kahnu Nanda, Jagatsinghpur: Biridi police have arrested as many as 8 persons from Madhyasasan village under Biridi block on the charge against them violating Model Code and Conduct [MCC] and Covid 19 guidelines enforcing in upcoming Tirtol by poll scheduled to be held on 3 November.

Report said that an election complaint had received by election grievance cell on 28 November informing about 400 people have converged at Mahavir Temple in Uttar Sasan village holding a community feast, acting on the complaint an assistant election officer Bikash Sethy accompanying cops and videographer rushed to the spot and discovered an election feast was underway when most of the people were in inebriated conditions.

The visiting election surveillance team asked gathering people to vacate the venue as it violates MCC and Covid guidelines. But few of the people attacked videographer and snatched his camera and assaulted a lady constable, later senior police officer rushed to spot and rescued the surveillance team.

Basing on a probe report submitted by police collector cum district election officer Saroj Kumar Mishra directed Biridi police to register case against the violators as consequence police picked up 8 people and registered case against them sorting a dozen of sections under IPC and 1897 Epidemic Act and rules and forwarded them to court .

