Odisha : 75 teachers from Odisha Adarsha Vidyalaya Sangathan & schools under ST & SC Development, Minorities & Backward Class Welfare Department have joined a 10-day training programme at Talent Development Centre of Indian Institute of Science , Bangalore

Bhubaneswar: Continuing the teachers’ training programme, 75 teachers from Odisha Adarsha Vidyalaya Sangathan & schools under ST & SC Development, Minorities & Backward Class Welfare Department have joined a 10-day training programme at Talent Development Centre of Indian Institute of Science , Bangalore and the programme has been sponsored by Department of Science and Technology, which will further improve their skill & knowledge.

As per reports, In 1st phase, 114 teachers and in second phase 88 teachers have completed their training at the premier institute. The training programme for 4th & 5th batch of school teachers will commence from 15 to 24 June and 27 June to 5 July, respectively.