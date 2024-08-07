Odisha: 73 World Skill Center Students Bagged Jobs in Tata Steel

Bhubaneswar: Students of World Skill Center (WSC), Bhubaneswar have been securing jobs in leading national & international organizations through various campus placement drives. In the recent recruitment drive conducted by Tata Steel Technical Services, 73 students from WSC successfully landed jobs with the company.

The selected students consist of 27 students from Mechatronics, 9 from Air Conditioning & Refrigeration and 37 from Mechanical & Electrical Services bagging jobs in the industry giant.

The selected students of the School of Engineering from 2023-24 batch will be employed at various locations of Tata Steel across the country. The students are filled with enthusiasm regarding their job offers & shared their heartfelt gratitude to Odisha government & World Skill Center for giving them this opportunity.

Rashmita Panda, CEO, Odisha Skill Development Authority & World Skill Center, extended her congratulations to the recruited students.

World Skill Center, with its distinctive vision and programs, has emerged as a remarkable initiative of Odisha Skill Development Authority under the Skill Development & Technical Education Department, Government of Odisha. Located in the Mancheswar Industrial Estate in Bhubaneswar, the center enhances students’ skills through cutting-edge courses.

The center provides extensive training in 7 advanced disciplines for the youth of Odisha, through its School of Engineering & School of Services. WSC delivers advanced training programs, equipping students with necessary skills & expertise needed to meet national and international standards.

To enroll, candidates must first register at www.worldskillcenter.org. The online application deadline for various disciplines under the ‘School of Engineering’ is August 30, while the deadline for ‘School of Services’ is September 10. For more information about enrollment, candidates can contact 1800 266 6002.