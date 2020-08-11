Odisha: 73 new COVID-19 positive cases reported today in Cuttack city Today

Cuttack: Out of the 76 new COVID-19 positive cases reported today in Cuttack district, 73 positivee cases belong to Cuttack city (CMC area). Another 2 recoveries (10th August data) have been reported recently. 43 cases reported form Jalua Sahi, Malgodown containment zone.

