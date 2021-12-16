Odisha : 7 investment projects envisaging investment of around ₹511.19 cr gets approval in State Level Single Window Clearance Authority meeting

Bhubaneswar : As many as 7 investment projects envisaging investment of around ₹511.19 cr gets approval in State Level Single Window Clearance Authority meeting held under the Chairmanship of Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mohapatra .

Besides, these projects will create employment opportunity for more than 6402 persons.

Further, Chief Secretary giving in principle approval to the projects directed IPICOL to have oversight on the construction and commissioning of the projects approved earlier. All departments were asked to extend proactive facilitation for expeditious construction of the industries.