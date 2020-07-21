Odisha: 68 new COVID19 Cases reported Today in Khurda District, Total Tally 2098

Bhubaneswar: 68 new COVID19 Cases reported Today in Khurda District, Total Tally in the District reached at 2098.

It should be noted that Odisha reports 647 new COVID19 Cases Today, Total Tally 18757. Ganjam reports the highest of 225 cases followed by Cuttack with 84 cases. Khurda is next with 68 positives.

431 cases detected from quarantine centres while 216 are local contacts, informs State I&PR Dept.

District Wise Cases

1. Angul: 37

2. Balasore: 40

3. Bargarh: 04

4. Bhadrak: 12

5. Bolangir: 5

6. Cuttack: 84

7. Dhenkanal: 10

8. Ganjam: 225

9. Jagatsinghpur: 7

10. Jajpur: 2

11. Kandhamal: 5

12. Kendrapada: 13

13. Khurda: 68

14. Keonjhar: 8

15. Koraput: 28

16. Malkangiri: 10

17. Mayurbhanj: 3

18. Nawarangpur: 2

19. Nayagarh: 4

20. Rayagada: 47

21. Sambalpur: 10

22. Sonepur: 1

23. Sundargarh: 22

New Recoveries: 457

Cumulative Tested: 401644

Positive: 18757

Recovered: 12909

Active Cases: 5715

