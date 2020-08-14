Odisha: 63 new COVID-19 positive cases reported today in Cuttack city

Cuttack: Out of the 101 new COVID-19 positive cases reported today in Cuttack district, 63 positive cases belong to Cuttack city (CMC area). Another 58 recoveries (13thAugust data) have been reported recently.

Out of the 101 new COVID-19 +ve cases reported today in #Cuttack district, 63 +ve cases belong to Cuttack city (CMC area).

Another 58 recoveries (13thAugust data) have been reported recently! KUDOS to all doctors & healthcare staff. pic.twitter.com/EI28Vkg3Ms

— CMC,Cuttack (@CMCCuttack) August 14, 2020