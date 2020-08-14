Odisha: 63 new COVID-19 positive cases reported today in Cuttack city

9

Cuttack: Out of the 101 new COVID-19 positive cases reported today in Cuttack district, 63 positive cases belong to Cuttack city (CMC area). Another 58 recoveries (13thAugust data) have been reported recently.

comments

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR