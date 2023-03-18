NabarangpurOdia OrbitOdisha

Odisha 5T Secretary VK Pandian visits Nabarangpur district to make field assessment & review developmental initiatives

By Odisha Diary bureau

Bhubaneswar : As per the direction of CM Naveen Patnaik , Secy to CM (#5T) VK Pandian visited #Nabarangpur district to make field assessment & review developmental initiatives. People from different sections of society met #5T Secy & the grievances were taken up on case to case basis.

People from #Nabarangpur, #Koraput & #Rayagada districts met 5T Secy, extended gratitude to the CM for providing all sorts of assistance. The 5T Secretary visited Maa Bhandaragharani temple in Nabarangpur town & took stock of different developmental initiatives of the Govt.

5T Secy also visited Anwesha Hostel located at Tirliambaguda, interacted with the students & reviewed various facilities provided to students in the boys’ hostel. He also met the girl students and discussed with them about their studies.

