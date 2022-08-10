Odisha : 5T Secretary VK Pandian takes stock of the traffic situation of the vulnerable areas in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar : In order to improve the traffic system of Bhubaneswar, on the instructions of Chief Minister Shri Naveen Patnaik the 5T , Secretary VK Pandian along with team of officials visited many places of the capital city which witness heavy traffic on regular basis and took stock of the situation.

Besides, Pandian in exact visited Sishu Bhawan Square, Ravi talkies Square, Kalpana Square, Behera Sahi Square, Rasulgarh Square, Aiginia Square, etc which in general face huge rush during the wee hour of the day .

Further, 5T Secretary also held discussions with the senior officials of the administration and police for improvement in the traffic management system.