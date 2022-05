Bhubaneswar: 5T Secretary VK Pandian graced the closing ceremony of the Indian Grand Prix 4 & presented Muhammed Anees Yahiya as the Best Male Athlete while Parul Chaudhary won the Best Female Athlete award.

Besides, Kerala‘s Muhammed Anees jumped a whopping distance of 8.15m to win the long jump event while Uttar Pradesh’s Parul Chaudhary won the Women’s 3000m Steeplechase clocking 9:42.24.