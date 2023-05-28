Odisha 5T Secreatary V K Pandian reviewed SAMALEI project in Sambalpur

Sambalpur: As per the direction of CM Naveen Patnaik, Secy to CM(5T) Shri V K Pandian reviewed SAMALEI project in #Sambalpur. The Secy visited construction site of the heritage pond complex, podium, Queue Management System, cloak room, other components, and interacted with pilgrims.

The #5T Secy directed the engineers to expedite the work so that it can be completed on time. The project is being developed over an area of about 30 acres and about 25 acres has already been acquired for the project while the work is under progress.

The Secy examined the under construction heritage corridor, inspected the vending zone, information counter, Pilgrim facility and Temple facility centre and an iconic watch tower. He also interacted with local people and took feedback from them on various developmental issues.