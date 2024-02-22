Odisha: 576 Hindi and Sanskrit teachers have been appointed in various government high schools

576 Hindi and Sanskrit teachers have been appointed in various government high schools of the state. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik welcomed everyone at the recruitment festival organized at Lok Seva Bhawan and advised them to create role models for the students with their knowledge and values.
In the current academic year, the state government has appointed 4742 teachers at the secondary level. #5T School infrastructure has undergone extensive changes under school transformation. Education changes the thinking and consciousness of a nation. Mentioning that it inspires the students to dream big, the Chief Minister said on the occasion to inspire the children to fulfill their dreams.