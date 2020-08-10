Odisha: 53 new COVID positive cases reported today in Cuttack City

Cuttack: Of the 72 new positive cases reported today in Cuttack district, 53 cases belong to Cuttack city (CMC area). 19 cases reported form Jalua Sahi Malgodown containment zone. Another 98 recoveries (9th August data) have been reported recently.

— CMC,Cuttack (@CMCCuttack) August 10, 2020