Odisha: 5 centres under Dhamnagar, Basudevpur & Tihidi blocks of #Bhadrak declared containment zones

Bhadrak: 5 centres under Dhamnagar, Basudevpur & Tihidi blocks of Bhadrak declared containment zones. Take a look at the activities allowed and prohibited in these zones.

It should be noted that today Six COVID19 postive cases reported today in the Bhadrak district. All have travel history from WB and were symptomatic. All are under institutional quarantine in different TMCs.

