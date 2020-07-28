Odisha: 41 new COVID19 positive cases reported today in Cuttack city

Cuttack: Out of the 60 new COVID-19 positive cases reported today in Cuttack district, 41 positive cases belong to Cuttack city (CMC area). Another 10 recoveries have been reported recently! KUDOS to the efforts of all doctors & healthcare staff.

