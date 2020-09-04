Odisha: 384 new COVID19 positive cases reported today in Cuttack city

Cuttack: Out of the 384 new COVID19 positive cases reported today in Cuttack district, 227 positive cases belong to Cuttack city (CMC area).

Another 101 recoveries (3 September data) have been reported recently! KUDOS to all doctors & healthcare staff.

