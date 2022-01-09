Odisha: 31 Hectors Illegal Prawn Gheris cleared in Balikuda coast

Report by Kahnu Nanda, Jagatsinghpur: Acting on illegal Prawn Gheris demolition, the Kujanga forest department on Sunday demolished about 31 hectors unlawful Gheris raised in government and forest lands adjacent in Mala and Marichapur revenue villages under Balikuda block.

Forest department sources said that Gheris clearing drive had been undertaken from August 18, 2021 but caused protests by prawn cultivators the initiative had deferred for three months, meanwhile instructed illegal prawn farmers to clear the alleged Gheries.

After ending time stipulation on November 15, 2021 forest department launched the illegal Gheries clearing effort following instruction from DFO Rajnagar, official reports said that Gheris demolished 15 hectors in Naupala village under Kusupur Panchayat, 12 hectors in Tentulibelari village and 4 hectors in Bandar village under Balikuda block, informed Kujanga forest department range officer Ranjan Kumar Mishra.

After Gheris demolition the retrieved land would be used to raise the green cover of the locality, Mishra added. The drive was supported by foresters Mangal Hembram, Naveen Kumar Mallick, Niranjan Mandal, Suresh Rout, Bhagaban Mishra, local police and officials from civil administration.

