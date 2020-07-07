Odisha: 3 staff of Bhubaneswar RTO-1 test positive for COVID19

Bhubaneswar: Three staff of Bhubaneswar RTO-1 test positive for COVID19. “Three of our frontline covid warriors of RTO Bhubaneswar1 tested covid positive. They were actively involved in arranging transport to thousands of migrants. We wish them speedy recovery. Their selfless service will inspire all of us to serve our people at this crucial period,” tweets STA.

